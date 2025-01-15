Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prop Eric O’Sullivan had to come to terms with not playing as much as he wanted after his first season at Ulster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loose had made his debut of the bench against the Scarlets at the start of the 2018/19 league campaign and went on to feature in 26 of Ulster’s 30 games that season.

The former Leinster schools’ prop was capped for Ireland in the autumn of 2020 but at Ulster he has had to battle British Lions Jack McGrath and Rory Sutherland, then the province singed South Africa double-World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season O’Sullivan has featured in 11 of 12 games and has been rewarded with a new two-year contact.

Ulster Rugby’s Eric O’Sullivan spoke ahead of the squad’s Champions’ Cup match against Exeter on Friday night

“It is incredibly tough, I felt really young when I came on the scene, I played a load of games then these guys come in and your game time maybe stutters a bit,” recalled O’Sullivan.

“The first few years was definitely difficult for me with the challenge of being used to playing and then seeing your minutes dropping.

“Obviously it is great to learn from these guys because they have been through so much but ultimately you have to be out there as well to be able to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bit of a 50/50 there for me between how good it was, obviously I would have preferred to be out there more.

“It is very difficult for guys week to week when some weeks they are playing and some weeks they are not, then there is no hiding when it comes to the big games that everyone wants to be playing.

“I think it is a really difficult place for guys sometimes. Being involved this year it is a lot easier to ride the emotional roller coaster, but yeah, it can be a tough place at times.”

Even at 29-years-old O’Sullivan admits he is still perfecting his scrummaging technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He outlined: “I feel that I am still learning stuff in there. I think it is true that you definitely have a lot to learn in the front row, so I’ll keep trying to learn the craft.

“You study different teams and you get an idea of what they are going to try and do.

“For me I’ll always look at the opposition tight heads. If it is a really big guy you are going to need a different plan than if it is a shorter lighter guy.

“We sit down collective and have a look. The loose heads will get together to have a look at their tight heads, the tight heads do the same so you have a good plan, and we can get in there early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I’m up against Dan Cole, he’ll probably try to light go across the scrum where Joe Heyes would be a bit squarer, so we were prepped for that.”

Ulster brought in a new forwards coach in the summer and O’Sullivan can see the difference Jimmy Duffy is making at the scrum.

“The fundamentals of the scrum stay the same but there are little differences in there technically,” he continued.

“Collectively we are trying to do more together as an eight where it was very individual how could one person be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I think it is the bigger picture how the eight can get a really good shot and getting the weight on there.”

O’Sullivan was delighted to pen his new deal which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until 2027.

“It is nice to have a bit of security and be able to fully focus on rugby now,” he beamed.