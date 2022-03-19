Joy for Ireland rugby team as they claim the Triple Crown

They beat Scotland by 26 to 5 in Dublin.

Ireland also kept alive their Guinness Six Nations title hopes. The hosts now require France to slip up against England in Paris this evening.

The Irish led 14-5 at half-time after tries from Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy, with Pierre Schoeman responding for Scotland.

Ireland's James Lowe is tackled by Scotland's Darcy Graham during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Further tries after the break from Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray - in the last action of the match - gave the hosts a comfortable victory.

