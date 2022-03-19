Joy for Ireland rugby team as they claim the Triple Crown
Ireland have won the Triple Crown in the Six Nations rugby championship.
They beat Scotland by 26 to 5 in Dublin.
Ireland also kept alive their Guinness Six Nations title hopes. The hosts now require France to slip up against England in Paris this evening.
The Irish led 14-5 at half-time after tries from Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy, with Pierre Schoeman responding for Scotland.
Further tries after the break from Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray - in the last action of the match - gave the hosts a comfortable victory.
——— ———
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Visit
now to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry, Editor