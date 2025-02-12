Queensland Reds head coach Les Kiss. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Les Kiss put speculation liking him to the Wallabies aside to make a winning return to Kingspan Stadium as he guided the Queensland Reds to victory over Ulster in a friendly last week.

Kiss has been widely tipped to take over the Australian hotseat when Joe Scmidt steps down after the British and Irish Lions tour and the Rugby Championship in the summer.

Kiss spent three years in Belfast as Director of Rugby at Ulster and returned last Friday night as the Reds had their final hit out before returning to start their Super Rugby campaign.

Kiss was delighted to get a proper game against Ulster, winning 38-31 after the first game on the tour was a facile 82-21 win at Bristol.

“I have really enjoyed the four or five days here, the hospitality has been great, and I have caught up with some old friends,” said Kiss.

“I didn’t expect anything less than what we got on Friday night knowing what I know about Ulster. With their recent results we knew it would galvanise them and they would put something together, which they did.

“To see Stuart McCloskey and James Hume do so well and Jacob (Stockdale) really flying down the wing was certainly something I was wary of and they showed it.

“From a game perspective I was really happy with that and to coach against Ulster was brilliant; I’ve got to mention Alan O’Connor as well – he marshalled the forwards well.

“Overall, it has been a good four or five days for me personally but for the team it was an essential week for us to build into what we have coming up in Super Rugby.

“It was unique for us because it is our second game against a squad that has had half a season already, we are against battle-hardened players, and I think that was necessary for us to feel the physical nature of the game that Ulster brought,” added Kiss.

“I was happy with how we continued to back our game. When we got turnover ball, we were pretty deadly, and we backed our skill set and managed to put a couple of tries on.

“Our Wallaby players only joined us two and a half weeks ago so it is good to get the combinations and a bit of unity and bonding together on a trip like this and it has been brilliant.”

Kiss would be open to the Reds coming back to the northern hemisphere in future pre-seasons.

He said: “When I joined the Reds, I was aggressive in bringing back some of those traditional things like touring away and inviting international teams to us and just putting a different calendar in place.

“We really emphasise the difference we do have to the other codes in the country. We compete against Rugby League, Aussie Rules, cricket and football to a degree.