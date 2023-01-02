The words were played over the PA system as the Leinster team did a lap of honour after winning their game over Connacht at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Sunday.

It is widely reported that the offending line was played once before the music faded out.

Last month UEFA fined the (FAI) €20,000 for the Republic's national women's team chanting the same IRA slogan in a video. UEFA said the fine was "for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

An IRA active service unit on the South Armagh border.

In November all Stormont Executive parties condemned a young woman for chanting the same slogan in a video selfie with Dame Arlene Foster. Her father was shot and severely injured by the IRA in 1979 and she was also on a school bus that was bombed by the IRA in 1988.

The slogan is a line from the Wolfe Tones song 'Celtic Symphony'.

Kenny Donaldson, Spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said of the latest incident: “This is further evidence of the mainstreaming of music which provides the platform for pro terror chanting”.

“After the high profile controversy surrounding the Irish Women’s [Soccer] Team, it is quite incredible that the same song and music could be played, whether in ‘error’ or not”.

“Sports codes, clubs and others beyond the world of sport need to catch a grip on these issues and fast”.

“The early apology from Leinster RFC is acknowledged but it should not have happened in the first place.”

Leinster Rugby issued a statement quickly after the incident.

"A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn't have been played," it said.

"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn't happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused."

Irish Independent Chief Rugby Correspondent, Rúaidhrí O'Connor, fended off suggestions that the music faded out before the offending line was heard.

"I was here, they played the chorus once before fading out," he said on Twitter

But he also said the offensive lyric gained no traction among the crowd or players, saying that "no one was singing that... but it was played over the PA."

The band behind the song, the Wolfe Tones were once again defensive, asking: "Why the need to apologise?" Their tweet attracted almost 3,500 likes.

GAA commentator Joe Brolly similarly suggested that what would happen next was for "Ireland to apologise for existing", a tweet which received over 3,200 likes.

But former Ulster, Ireland and Lions rugby rugby star Trevor Ringland said it was time for a new approach.

"The challenge for this island is that we face up to - and face down - the hatreds that fed the conflicts of the past and those that continue to defend them,” he told the News Letter. “It is time we kicked 'Oooo Ah Up the RA' and the horrendous song about Michaela McAcreavey and others into touch."

