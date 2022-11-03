A graduate of the Ulster Rugby Academy, 27-year-old Timoney has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons.

No stranger to Andy Farrell and his Ireland set-up after kick-starting his time in a green jersey with a try against the USA, the versatile back-rower will remain with Ulster for at least the next two seasons.

Topping the United Rugby Championship tackle chart last season with a 98 per cent success rate, the 6ft 2” Dubliner has been explicit in his desire to win silverware with the province, and sees achieving this ambition as only a matter of time.

Nick Timoney and Rob Herring have penned new contract extensions to stay at Ulster for the next two seasons.

Timoney, who has been with Ulster for the past seven years, said: “I'm delighted to be extending my time at Ulster. We've got an incredibly exciting group at the moment and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next couple of years.”

Cape Town-born Herring, who has over 200 caps for Ulster to his name, has also committed the upcoming two years to the province that he and his family now call home.

Following a Test-winning summer tour with Ireland, which saw the hooker score the try which sealed victory over New Zealand, the 32-year-old is back on an international stage this weekend as Ireland face South Africa in Dublin.

Responsible for one of the five tries that propelled Dan McFarland’s men to a historic win over the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park a fortnight ago, the Ulster team-sheet stalwart looks set to call the club’s number 2 jersey his own for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted to sign on again with Ulster, a province I’m really proud to represent,” said Herring.

"From players to support staff, the club is full of great people whose standards and ambition to win are very high. That’s something I’m excited to continue to be a part of over the next couple seasons.”

Head Coach Dan McFarland has moved to retain the two key members of Ulster’s pack, describing the pair as “first-class operators”.

“Both Nick and Rob exemplify the pace and physicality that we want to see from our forwards,” said McFarland.

"They are first-class operators on the pitch, and demonstrate that week in week out for the club, as well as in an international setting.

“I look forward to both playing a key role in driving forward our ambitions in the seasons ahead, with their influence on our club extending far beyond what happens for eighty minutes on the pitch.

"It’s going to be an exciting couple of seasons ahead for these two players, and us as a collective.”

Ulster claimed a first win against Munster at Thomond Park in eight years in the United Rugby Championship last Saturday.

Three unconverted first-half tries were enough for Ulster to leave Limerick with a precious 15-14 victory, although they had to survive a second-half comeback by Graham Rowntree’s side.