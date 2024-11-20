Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Rugby captain Iain Henderson is “energised about leading this group” after signing a new two-year contract which will keep him with the province until 2027.

The 32-year-old made his Ulster debut back in 2012 and has since surpassed 150 appearances while he has also earned more than 80 international caps for Ireland, playing his part in five Six Nations Championship victories and three World Cup campaigns.

Henderson has also previously been selected for two British and Irish Lions tours (2017 and 2021) and the news of his contract renewal comes hot on the heels of fellow Ireland star Rob Herring signing a one-year extension.

“I’m delighted to sign with Ulster Rugby for another two years and feel energised about leading this group, which can keep growing in the months to come,” said Henderson. “We are building a team with a new core of players coming through the ranks and I believe there is the talent and experience to drive us forward.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has signed a new two-year contract. (Photo by Pacemaker)

“As a proud Ulsterman, I love playing for the club and I’m excited for us going forward.”

Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, added: “This is great news for us to secure Iain for another two years.

"He is our captain, a leader of the group and sets high standards in how he goes about his work. His professionalism and experience is second to none and he is an ideal role model for young players in the squad.

"His impact for us is vital and we look forward to seeing more of Iain leading Ulster both on and off the pitch in the years to come.”

After signing his deal, which will keep him in Belfast until 2026, hooker Herring, who broke Ulster’s appearance record by registering his 230th game last November, said: “I’m delighted to sign with the club for another year.

"Belfast feels like home to me now and it’s always an honour to wear the jersey. I’m enjoying my role as one of the experienced players in an exciting young squad. I look forward to competing on the pitch but also helping the next generation come through.