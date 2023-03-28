News you can trust since 1737
Queen’s fundraiser in honour of Scotland rugby great Doddie Weir

When Will Thompson enrolled at Queen’s to study criminology and play a bit of social rugby, no one was aware that Scotland legend Doddie Weir was his uncle.

By Ciaran Donaghy
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:55 BST

On Saturday, Queen’s will host a a fundraising lunch for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation prior to the last All Ireland home game of the season against Old Crescent.

Weir was a ferocious warrior on the pitch, winning 61 caps for Scotland, and was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour in 1997. His battle against motor neuron disease and his fundraising touched the rugby fraternity and far beyond.

"It's a weird one, having an uncle with such a big impact, especially on the MND world now,” said Thompson.

Jake McCay, Queen's Rugby with Nigel Dillon (Lloyds Datum), Peter Legge (Grant Thornton), Stu Thom (My Name’5 Doddie Foundation NI ambassador) and Will Thompson.
“I never really told anyone. It wasn't that I was against the information getting out, if it came up in conversation, but it was mainly unfortunately after he passed.

“When I became President (student president of Queen’s Rugby), I knew I wanted the foundation to be a big part of it while I had that input,” he added.

“It was on my mind from the beginning that that's what I wanted to dedicate some of our charity focus towards.”

Thompson was never to see Doddie play for Scotland but he has fond memories of his uncle.

“I’m too young to remember seeing him, I saw a reunion game where I've quite vivid memories of him getting sat on his (rear) by a big Samoan lad which was great to see!” he said.

"I'd have seen him in my a few charity games or reunion games – never in the glory days.

“A lot of my best memories would be on the farm, teaching us how to drive the MOT failures round the fields.”

The Queen’s rugby family past and present are getting behind the fundraising event with former players lending their support.

Iain Henderson, current Ulster captain, has provided signed Ulster and Ireland shirts.

Former club captain Ian Whitten – a European Cup and Premiership winner with Exeter Chiefs and brother of current Queen’s skipper David – has donated a signed Exeter jersey, while Gregor Townsend has got his Scottish team to send over a framed Scottish jersey.

