Queen's Fraser Cunningham and Garryowen’s Stewart Lachlan pictured in action during Saturday’s match at the Dub in Belfast

Queen’s had to settle for a draw in their Division 1B clash with Garryowen at the Dub.

The students led 17-5 at the interval but conceded 12 unanswered points in the second half after squandering a number of chances to put the game to bed.

Hooker Henry Walker scored two of Queen’s three tries but was disappointed the side couldn’t close the game out and get the victory.

It means they are now seventh in the table with three points from two games.

“It was just the silly mistakes in their 22, we broke through and had a couple of entries and dropped the ball and stuff like that, maybe the scrum wasn’t the best,” he said.

“But I think the lads played pretty well especially in the first half. It’s sticking in it and managing the game a little bit better, especially the weather and getting points on the board and putting Garryowen away.

“I think getting a losing bonus point away at Highfield was probably a good result for us, we didn’t play our best rugby but at least we got a point out of it.

“Garryowen the lads are disappointed with that because we were up for most of the game but they finished late. We have loads of rugby left so hopefully we can kick on and get some points and victories.”

Queen’s have a massive game at the Dub on Saturday as they face Blackrock who are two points and two places below the students.

Born in England, Walker explained how he is playing his rugby at Queen’s.

He stated: “You just have to reset after a game, we’ll do our review and our training.

"1B is a physical league hopefully we can push on and get four points out of it.

“I’m Irish qualified, I got in touch with Kevin Maggs and he said come and do an IQ tour around Ireland.

"I played at Ulster and Leinster, from there I did Ireland clubs then they wanted me to do a camp, I did schools and clubs and eventually I got offers from Ulster and Connacht and chose Ulster.

“They sent me to Queen’s and I have been here for two and bit years now and loving it.

“I had two years with Ireland U20’s and loved it and it showed how strong a character you can be.

“The learning a development you can get from U20’s is excellent.”

Walker has been working closely with for Bath hooker Niall Annett closely at the Ulster academy and with Queen’s.

“Niall is excellent not only is he a good lad but a great coach,” he continued.

"I’m working on my throwing with him as that is the part of my game that needs to be worked on.”

Instonians top the division and are the only team with a maximum 10 points from two games.

Paul Pritchard’s side scored five tries in the 31-17 victory at UCC. Bradley McNamara scored twice, Marty Voster and Bevan Prinsloo also went over, and the Belfast side were awarded a penalty try.

City of Armagh also enjoyed a bonus point win by beating Trinity 28-19, with Paul Mullen, James McCormick, Glen Faloon and Ryan Finlay getting the tries for Chris Parker’s team.

In the top-flight Ballynahinch lost 32-17 at Old Belvedere.

Dungannon made it two wins out of two in Division 2A as they prevailed 18-17 against Corinthians, Ballymena edged out Greystones 28-26, while Banbridge suffered a home defeat to Wanderers.

Malone won the Ulster derby at Clogher Valley, Rainey lost at Galwegians,