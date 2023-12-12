There will be a repeat of March’s Schools’ Cup final in the round of 16 after defending champions RBAI drew Campbell.

The two Belfast sides fought out last year’s St Patick’s day decider at Kingspan Stadium, with RBAI captain Jacob Boyd scoring the match-winning try in injury time to give the city centre school their 33rd win in the competition.

The sides will meet at Osborne Park on the last weekend in January and while basking in last year’s triumph, RBAI coach Jamie Kirk knows with a big turnover in personnel it counts for nothing going into this season’s tournament.

“It was an unbelievable experience right across the school, the buzz through the whole school and all across the pupils was fantastic and certainly unforgettable memories,” said Kirk.

The captains of the 2024 Schools' Cup teams are set for the round of 16 in January. Picture: Ulster Rugby

“The important thing for this team is they have not won the Schools’ Cup, that was last year’s team; while that was an unbelievable experience, it is really clear with this team that they are not going out to retain it, they are going out to win it and we’ll certainly not look past the 27th of January.

“There was certainly an interesting reaction when the two teams were drawn together, it gets the excitement going,” he added.

“I think it is one of those years where there are a lot of teams at a similar level and there are no clear-cut favourites.”

Kirk, though is happy to have the advantage of a home draw.

“When you get to this stage of the season and particularly for the Year 14 boys, they start to reflect on how many game they have left at Osborne,” he continued.

“So very much for them it will be a special occasion. To have the support running down the steps at Osborne is something all the boys at the school would remember fondly and to give them the opportunity to do it again is a good thing.”

Campbell coach Jonny Cupitt is hoping it is third time lucky for the East Belfast school after losing the previous two finals with the last play of the game.

“It comes down to fine margins and that is sport – you do your best to put yourself in the best possible position within every game,” Cupitt said.

“This time around it is not in the final stage, it’s the first round that we’ve come in and it is away to Inst. It is a challenge, but it is one that we will relish.

“You just reset after every game and every season, your preparation – you always learn from previous years – but it is trying to provide the best possible provision for the players to allow them to have the impacts they need to on a Saturday.”

Cupitt is equally excited by the draw ahead of next month’s showdown.

“Old rivals. It is always the way every year – it always seems to be a big draw for us and we have had that the last number of years,” he said.