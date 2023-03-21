Henderson’s current deal runs out in August – five weeks before the World Cup kicks off.

After having surgery on a fractured forearm last week, which was sustained in the first half of Ireland’s Six Nations victory over Scotland, the second row is likely to miss the rest of Ulster’s season as Dan McFarland’s side challenge for silverware in Europe and domestically.

“Like any squad or any team, forwards, backs you want good players in your squad,” said Grant during this week’s press briefing. “Especially for us, Iain is one of the best Irish players.

Ulster's Roddy Grant

"A British and Irish Lion, (he) adds a lot to us...leadership, so hopefully we can keep him.

“I don’t know the full ins and outs of it and how things stand there.

"But he’s a great player and we would be keen to have him in our squad.”

The news also doesn’t look good for Will Addison.

The 30-year-old utility back hasn’t seen any action this season and Grant feels its touch and go if he will.

“Not sure about this season, his injury is complex,” said Grant. “It is very frustrating but that is life as a pro sportsman.

"And it is not easy and you just hope he gets a bit of luck and things go to plan.”

There was some good news on the injury front for Ulster.

Winger Robert Baloucoune is fit to face the Bulls in Saturday night’s United Rugby Championship game in front of the home support at Kingspan Stadium.

The Ireland flyer has been out since early January and has only played six games this season.

And Grant feels the 25 year-old will have an important part to play in the business end of the season.

“He has not been available for us for big chunks, he is a great player and has scored some unbelievable tries proper finishers tries,” he said. “A player like him can come in with a real threat.

" He is a really good defender as well because of his bravery and rugby knowledge, he definitely adds a dynamic to any backline in any team it is really good to have him back training.”

After helping Ireland win the Grand Slam against England on Saturday, Grant feels Tom O’Toole can get even better.

The tight head prop was the only Ulster player to feature in all five games during the championship.

And, at only 24 years old, Ulster coach Grant feels the best is yet to come from the front rower.

“He has done really well and he still has a long way to go,” he said. “Tom is a great guy he works really hard.

“He has that physical ability, he moves well.

“I think a big thing in his development – and it sounds obvious - is being in Ireland and playing for Ireland...the best team in the world.

“The confidence he will have in that and in himself.

"He’ll believe he is on the right path to getting better.