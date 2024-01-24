Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The clash at Roughfort (Saturday, 10.30am) is a repeat of the 2010 final which Ballymena edged 10-7 – their last success in the competition. The BRA side that day contained future Ulster, Ireland and British Lions skipper Iain Henderson, playing at No.8.

BRA’s one and only success in the tournament came in 1997 with a 12-0 victory over RBAI in the decider and the north Belfast school’s coach DJ Creighton knows it is going to be a tough introduction to the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is going to be a big Saturday for the school, and we are really looking forward to it and we have worked really hard,” said Creighton.

Belfast Royal Academy coach DJ Creighton

“We know that Ballymena are a good side and it is going to make for a really good Schools’ Cup morning and that is what it is all about, and our guys are really excited for the challenge.

“We’ll take it right to Ballymena. We love the fact that we are at Roughfort and we have made it a real fortress over the years."

The key to a successful campaign for BRA could depend on the form of their Ulster age grade half-back pairing, scrum-half Connor McVicker and out-half Frank Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are two really good guys and it think that is the most important thing – they are two really good characters,” said Creighton.

"They are great pupils and also great rugby players and so are the guys that play around them. They are talented and will have to be at their very best to test Ballymena.”

Crieghton is hoping his current crop of players can take inspiration from BRA old boys Henderson and Tom Stewart. Both Ulster forwards were named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Six Nations last week.

“Tom and Hendy were both named in the Six Nations panel, two fantastic men first and foremost and give a lot back to the school,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we love seeing them and they follow pretty closely what we do and it is fantastic to have that representation.

“It is a huge motivation for junior pupils and a huge motivation for senior pupils and I’m sure they will be keeping a close eye on the scoreboard on Saturday morning.”

Ballymena have added Ulster trio Andy Warwick, Alan O’Connor and Luke Marshall to their coaching ticket.

Creighton added: “They seem to have plenty of boys in coaching them this year, it’s quite the coaching panel and a lot of voices, they are great guys and really good rugby coaches too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad