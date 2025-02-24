Royal School Armagh etched their name into Schools’ Cup history by winning the first-ever tournament in 1876.

The Orchard County school won six of the first eight competitions but haven’t secured the trophy outright since 2004 – although they did share the cup with Wallace in 2020 after the final was cancelled due to Covid.

Wins over Down High and Regent House have propelled Jonny Gillespie’s side into a semi-final where they meet Rainey Endowed at Kingspan Stadium.

“Our preparation for both games wasn’t any different, we started the Down High game really well and got points on the board very quickly and that kind of took care of it,” said Gillespie. “Down High lost a few players early in the game, which didn’t help them and when you factor those two things in the scoreline looks a little more flattering to us and maybe it was.

Royal School Armagh players stand one win away from the Schools' Cup final. (Photo by Royal School Armagh)

“Regent...again, we scored points early playing down the hill, but they came back at us through our own discipline, they stayed in the fight and got a penalty try with the last play, while we were just always that little bit ahead it was a really tight encounter.

“Two completely different games but two good oppositions and we were delighted to come away from both relatively injury-free.”

The semi-final will have a different feel to a normal Saturday morning kick-off for the Armagh team.

“You just acknowledge the difference with the player group and let them ask questions and let it thrash through their minds how it is going to look and feel for them,” said Gillespie. “Because, ultimately, they are the ones that have to go out and perform...but it is exactly the same challenge for the other three teams competing at this stage.

“You just have to embrace that little bit of difference and hope it brings out the best in you and look forward to the challenge of playing the biggest game of their lives but, at the same time, it is just a game of rugby.

"It’s 70 minutes of just doing the same they have done over the last six years, so let’s not complicate it and make it something that it is not.”

Armagh have done their homework on Rainey.

“They like to kick off front foot ball, they have dangerous kickers...factor in we are playing on a 3G surface, they like to play a tempo, their 10 likes to go at the line nice and square and he has been well-coached and he is a really threat will ball in hand,” said Gillespie. “The seven is a threat, they have good players and Wilbur (Leacock) has them playing really well and a nice brand of rugby.

"And they have that kicking threat as well…that is very similar to Regent.

"We managed it (against Regent) defensively, we never really broke or got punctured, we just stayed connected and defended really well and we will be looking more of the same.”

Gillespie and Leacock were coaching colleagues at Malone.

“I know Wilbur well,” said Gillespie. “He has done a great job at Rainey.