Stephen Brennen from helps announce details of dedicated coach services from Belfast Grand Central Station to Dublin for this year’s Rugby International games throughout November

Translink has announced details of dedicated coach services from Belfast Grand Central Station to Dublin for this year’s rugby international games throughout November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can travel in comfort to catch all the action at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, where Ireland will take on some of the world’s best teams. Match dates include:

Ireland v New Zealand – Friday, 8th November 2024

Ireland v Argentina – Friday, 15th November 2024

Ireland v Fiji – Saturday, 23rd November 2024

Ireland v Australia – Saturday, 30th November 2024

John Morgan, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, highlighted the benefits of bus and rail travel for game-day experiences, saying: "Our dedicated match day buses offer a convenient, stress-free way for fans to get to and from the games without the hassle of driving and parking. Our services are designed to make the day enjoyable from start to finish, so fans can focus on the match and the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can also take advantage of newly introduced hourly cross border rail services, with pre-booked seats now available online.

Coach services are available exclusively for online purchase, and tickets will remain on sale until 11:00am on the day of each match. Drop-off points in Dublin will follow Garda Síochána guidance to ensure fan safety and easy access to the stadium.

After the match, coaches will depart 30 minutes following the end of each game for easy return trips.