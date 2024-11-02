Translink announce special coach travel for autumn rugby internationals for fixtures against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia
Fans can travel in comfort to catch all the action at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, where Ireland will take on some of the world’s best teams. Match dates include:
- Ireland v New Zealand – Friday, 8th November 2024
- Ireland v Argentina – Friday, 15th November 2024
- Ireland v Fiji – Saturday, 23rd November 2024
- Ireland v Australia – Saturday, 30th November 2024
John Morgan, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, highlighted the benefits of bus and rail travel for game-day experiences, saying: "Our dedicated match day buses offer a convenient, stress-free way for fans to get to and from the games without the hassle of driving and parking. Our services are designed to make the day enjoyable from start to finish, so fans can focus on the match and the experience.
Fans can also take advantage of newly introduced hourly cross border rail services, with pre-booked seats now available online.
Coach services are available exclusively for online purchase, and tickets will remain on sale until 11:00am on the day of each match. Drop-off points in Dublin will follow Garda Síochána guidance to ensure fan safety and easy access to the stadium.
After the match, coaches will depart 30 minutes following the end of each game for easy return trips.
For convenience, customers will receive their e-tickets by email and can either print their tickets or display them on their phone before boarding. A strict no smoking and no alcohol policies are enforced on all services.