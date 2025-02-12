Ulster Rugby has announced a new senior coaching team for next season, with Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon joining the staff.

They will support head coach Richie Murphy, forwards coach Jimmy Duffy and Dan Soper in his new role as development and transition coach.

Sexton, who is the brother of former Ireland fly-half Johnny, joins from Connacht Rugby, where he started off in the academy as an elite development officer before working with Murphy as skills and assistant attack coach for the back-to-back Grand Slam winning Ireland U20s side.

Faloon joins the coaching set-up on a permanent basis as the province’s new defence and contact skills coach.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has welcomed the appointments. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The Armagh man is well-known to Ulster supporters, having played for the province and later working in the Ulster Rugby Academy as an elite development officer. He also had head coach experience with City of Armagh RFC and Ireland U20s.

Head coach Murphy said of the appointments: “Mark and Willie will be great additions to the coaching team here at Ulster Rugby.

“Knowing Mark from our time together in the Irish Under 20 set-up, I could see first-hand that he is a talented young coach who knows how to drive an attack.

“He has built up a great reputation at Connacht and we are getting a hungry coach who is excited to work with the talent we have here.

“Willie Faloon is also a very talented coach with a growing reputation in the game. He’s a good example of someone coming up through the Ulster coaching pathway and we look forward to seeing what impact he can make on the team.”

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, added: “We are delighted to be securing a coach of Mark’s calibre into the coaching team here at Ulster.

“Mark comes with a fantastic reputation as an exciting young coach from his work at Connacht and the Irish U20s, with a strong understanding of how to build and implement an attacking blueprint.

“In our conversations, it’s clear we are all very aligned in the direction we want to go forward with this team, and we are looking forward to welcoming Mark into the group.

“Willie is a well-known face around Ulster Rugby with his excellent work in the Academy. He is another exciting young coach who is ready for that step up after showcasing his credentials with City of Armagh RFC and the Ireland U20s.

“Dan Soper's role is new and extremely important for our strategy. With a young team, our future success will be determined by how well we can develop our players.