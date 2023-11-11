​Coach Dan McFarland hailed his Ulster side as they recovered last night from an 11-point deficit to topple defending United Rugby Championship champions Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

“I was pleased with a lot of what we did, we showed some real attacking intent and I thought we were very dangerous for long periods,” said McFarland following the dramatic 21-14 triumph.

“Munster are the champions and are a good team.

"After 18 minutes they didn’t score but to come back from 14-3 down is a pretty big ask against the team of the quality of Munster.”

Scott Wilson has made impressive progress with Queen's and Ulster. (Photo by Queen's University Belfast RFC)

“I was really pleased with the way we fought back into it and some of the rugby we played.

"It would have been nice when we got seven points up to close the game out with a bit of composure.

“I don’t know if the guys wanted to demonstrate their fighting spirit for the last five minutes of the game, it’s credit to Munster that they are the kind of team that will never say die.

"You have never come across a Munster team that gives up the ghost at the end of matches, they were battering away at the end like they have done on so many occasions...it took every ounce that we had to stop them scoring.”

McFarland was able to bring some of his World Cup players on in the second half and also praised the contribution of debutant Scott Wilson.

“We had some good players on the bench, Iain Henderson came on and had a couple of massive carries, got a few lineout steals,” said McFarland. "Rob Herring made an impact, David Ewers had some massive hits.

“I think the most notable one was Scott Wilson, the youngest guy on the field.

“He had never played before and we get a pushover try from a scrum when he is on the pitch, a barn-storming run up the middle and some great tackles.

“It is great to see young fellows making an impression like that and there are a lot of fellows happy for him.