Ulster Rugby's Zac Ward admits he is learning all the time ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship

This time last year Zac Ward had just returned from starring for the Ireland 7s team at the Olympics.

The winger’s impressive performances earned him a trial with Ulster which eventually led to a three-year contract at Ravenhill.

Ward is hoping that his first pre-season will him as Ulster gear up for the start of the United Rugby Championship on Friday week against the Dragons.

Ward scored a try and was man of the match in the friendly victory over Edinburgh, but despite making 10 appearances and scoring three tries, he admits playing the 15-man code is still very much a learning curve.

“It's been a bit of a whirlwind of a year, funny I was playing, there was a couple of lads who I played sevens against a couple of years ago, so it's nice to catch up with them, but yeah, it's been a hell of a year, I'm glad to be where I am now, just enjoying every second,” he stated.

“First pre-season game, dust a few cobwebs off, probably a few more cobwebs to still dust off, but no, I was really, really happy with Edinburgh and really excited for the season coming in.

“I don't think anyone's ever fully there but I'm definitely on the right track. I just have a lot more confidence in the things that I'm doing now, I'm starting to pick up the little things, whether it's around kicking and stuff like that.

“So, I'm surrounded by really good guys who help me every day, which is nice, but no, still definitely loads to learn.”

Despite his relative inexperience Ward – who revealed he has put a lot of work in during pre-season – was one of Ulster’s senior players in the back line in the closing stages against Edinburgh as Richie Murphy gave debuts to Jonny Scott, Lukas Kenny and Ethan Graham.

He explained: “It was just around my kicking game, it was a big one and just the backfield stuff.

“I think there are still definitely things to be working on, especially backfield stuff, but I think as a whole, from where I was last year to now, I just have a lot more confidence in the things that I'm doing.

“I think the hard work is slowly starting to pay off a little bit.

“Plenty to work on, but I think I can't neglect the things that I am good at, ball in hand is definitely one of my strengths.

“So, I've just got to look to get my hands on the ball as much as I can and provide for the team as much as I possibly can.

“Really delighted that the lads all got a first run out as well, especially Johnny Scott getting a first try on debut, it was pretty awesome for him.”

One of Ward’s ambitions is to line up in the same Ulster team as his brother Bryn, with the backrower scoring two tries as Ulster A rallied from 26-7 down to win 36-33 in Cambridge.