Out half Dan Edwards’ late drop goal won a disappointing encounter for the Welsh region by 19-17.

It was a third defeat in five domestic outings for Dan McFarland’s side and leaves them eighth in the table.

Ulster wasted a great opportunity on 22 minutes.

With a penalty in the shadow of the Ospreys posts, out half Jak Flannery took a quick crossfield kick to the wing, but Jacob Stockdale failed to catch the ball over the try line.

Edwards finally broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark with a penalty after Ulster skipper Iain Henderson was punished for a high tackle in midfield.

Flanker Marcus Rea got Ulster’s first points with a try on 33 minutes.

From a penalty, Ulster kicked to the corner and set up the maul, after a couple of probes at the line and with an advantage, Rea exploited a gap in the home defence to reach over, with Nathan Doak converting.

Edwards added his second penalty on 37 minutes to reduce Ulster’s half-time lead to 7-6.

Ospreys No8 Morgan Morse was sin-binned on 48 minutes, but Ulster could not profit as they kicked the penalty to the corner but were held up over the line from the maul.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Ospreys regained the lead as Edwards landed his third penalty on 55 minutes as Ulster infringed in front of their own posts.

The Ospreys were reduced to 13 men when lock James Rattie was yellow-carded for a trip on Flannery.

This time Ulster got the maul right with replacement hooker Tom Stewart released from Ireland camp crashing over for his seventh URC try of the season.

Doak nailed the touchline conversion.

Luke Marshall was only on the pitch for three minutes before being sin-binned for a high tackle.

Ulster hit the self-destruct button of 65 minutes.

The visitors were probing at the Ospreys line when Flannery tried to float a pass to the wing, Jack Walsh picked it off and set Edwards away.

He got to the Ulster 22 before stumbling but was able to pop the ball to Kieran Williams and the centre touched down with Edwards converting.

Flannery landed a penalty from his own half on 76 minutes but the Ospreys stole it at the death.