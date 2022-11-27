Ulster scored six tries, got the five match points on offer and moved up to second in the United Rugby Championship, eight points behind Leinster but against a side that had lost all seven games before coming to Belfast, conceding 254 points in the process.

The home side’s performance was flat for long periods of the game.

Five of Ulster’s six tries came from the pack and three of those were from lineout mauls.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson made his return from a long injury lay-off against Zebre and played the final half-hour of the game. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ulster forward’s coach Roddy Grant was pleased with the result but not the performance.

"There were some really good bits but for me it was probably underwhelming and we had some terrible bits,” he said.

"We need to have a good look at ourselves this week. It's not just Leinster coming up, the games before Christmas will be tough and we can't be like that for them.

"There were some good bits with six tries, but to concede two – there were some really poor bits of play.

"Discipline killed us in the first-half. To give away that many penalties of your own account, it doesn't help you, it was just sloppy play putting us under pressure, not building any momentum when we could have or should have at 12-0 up.

"There was quite a lot to look at to address and get right."

Skipper Iain Henderson made his long-awaited return from injury playing the last half hour, the first time the British Lions lock has seen any action since his comeback.

And with nine more consecutive games before the Six Nations break, Grant was delighted to see the second row on the pitch.

“You want your top players playing or certainly available – it was really good to see him back out there playing,” he said.

"Obviously he was on the Irish training staff coming back from an injury but it’s always good to have your top guys available.”

Grant was full of praise for hooker Tom Stewart, who bagged two tries and the match of the match award.

“Tom played really well, he is an unbelievable bloke a really good guy. He is a pleasure to good and eager to learn,” he said.

“He is driven, never gets flustered. I’m really pleased for him and he is working really hard for it.

“He is just not rocking up with talent, he is working really hard and it is pleasing to see him going well.

“You want younger guys playing well, pushing the more experienced guys because you want competition in your squad,” Grant added.

“The most impressive thing with Tom is he has got better at everything, he was always a great ball carrier but he has got better at that.

“He has worked really hard at his throwing and he threw well against Zebre and he is really consistent.