Ulster v La Rochelle: Game moved to Dublin - and to be played behind closed doors

With less than 24 hours before the round two Pool B tie was due to kick off, tournament organisers EPCR informed Ulster Rugby that the game could not be played at the Belfast venue due concerns over the safety of the playing surface.

The game will be played behind closed doors in Dublin with the venue to be confirmed later this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will still stay in its original 5.30pm kick off.

Ulster released a statement, saying: “Regrettably, because of issues with logistics, as well as concerns regarding health and safety due to the timing of the venue change, the match will be staged behind closed doors with no access for supporters.

“Following close consultation between Ulster Rugby and EPCR in recent days, and despite the efforts of Kingspan Stadium ground staff, the decision was taken to move the fixture as Kingspan Stadium's playing surface was deemed unsafe due to the freezing conditions in Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s believed that Ulster wanted the game moved to Sunday as temperatures were set to rise over the weekend but tournament organisers insisted the game be played this evening.

Last time Ulster were forced to move a game to Dublin was the 2013 Pro12 final when Ravenhill was under construction. That game was moved to the RDS, handing Leinster home advantage and they duly won 24-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster and La Rochelle will be played in Dublin

It is the second consecutive week that Ulster’s preparation for a European tie have been thrown into chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the team couldn’t fly out of Belfast on Saturday as two runways at Manchester Airport were closed due to adverse weather conditions.

The team had to travel to Sale via Birmingham and Liverpool, with some players having to leave their homes at 4.30am on the morning of the game which kicked off at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad