Ulster's Iain Henderson on show against Toulouse in the Investec Champions Cup at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire).

Although officially a pool game, the trip to the Stoop to face Harlequins tomorrow is ‘win or bust’ for Dan McFarland’s side.

After only one win from three games in Pool 2, Ulster must win to reach the last 16 - a defeat would end the province’s hope of lifting Europe’s premier trophy for the first time in 25 years.

Ulster lost two big knockout games last season and Henderson hopes the side have taken lessons from the European defeat against Leinster and the URC quarter-final with Connacht.

“Towards the end of last season, the knockout games were tough enough to take, Connacht at the back end of the year and then Leinster in April,” said the lock. “They were interpros, which are always feisty enough, this weekend is going to be slightly different, yes, they are a team that we have played before, but we don’t know them as intimately as those other two.

“I think it is exciting for me, I think this team plays better when our backs are against the wall, when we feel like we have got something to prove and when we feel like we have got a chip on our shoulder almost...frustrating sometimes that is the way it is.

“I feel for us it is a real carrot at the end of the tunnel this weekend for us to go out and try to make a statement to give ourselves more matches to play later in the year. Sometimes some of the best learning comes from loses, seeing how disappointed some of the young guys are after the loss, it is almost encouraging to see that.

“It is encouraging to see how they react, almost visible seeing them grow from a bad performance or a performance where they haven’t done so well then seeing their reaction off the back of that. That sometimes for me is as rewarding as seeing them perform really well and seeing the work they are going to put in this week, I find that all incredibly encouraging.

“From the weekend it doesn’t make it any easier when you lose a big game like that but to be able to try and motivate ourselves and the squad to go into this game as a knockout game and, hopefully, our first knockout game of four or five going forward and that is the way you have to view it. We beat Leinster so we know we can compete at the top levels, frustratingly for me it has just been the consistency if we do or don’t beat the big teams.”

Henderson is joined in the Ulster pack for the trip to London by another Belfast Royal Academy pupil, Tom Stewart. The hooker was named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad this week and Henderson believes Stewart will be a big hit on the international stage.

“He is an incredible leader...he is incredibly diligent in what he does,” said Henderson. “He has so many of those in-built leadership qualities and probably at a way earlier age than most players or captains would.

“I have no doubt in my mind that is only going to grow and grow and he is able to become a much more special player than he already is.”

David McCann returns to the backrow for his first game in two months.