VIDEO: Schools' Cup glory 'one of the best days of my life' for RBAI captain Jacob Boyd
RBAI captain Jacob Boyd called Schools’ Cup final success over Campbell College as ‘definitely one of the best days of my life so far’.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:45 GMT- 1 min read
Boyd – the son of former Ulster prop Clem - powered over four minutes into injury-time to secure the 22-17 victory on a day of drama in the big meeting.
Around 8,000 supporters turned out to cheer on the two sets of students at Kingspan Stadium across the showpiece occasion.