The 30-year-old stormed to success in the 2019 Rugby World Cup as part of the infamous ‘Bomb Squad’ and will join Ulster after next year’s RWC.

Kitshoff, who will join the province from the DHL Stormers, has made 73 appearances for his country. His new deal will keep at the Kingspan Stadium until at least the summer of 2026.

"It’s clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it’s one that I want to be a part of,” Kitshoff said.

Steven Kitshoff in action for the Springboks during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Afric at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"With some big wins recently, it’s my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province.“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. It’s going to be a change, but I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey it’s going to be a really special moment.”

The addition of Kitshoff will further enhance the development of Ulster’s young front-rowers in the coming years, with the loosehead prop bringing world-class experience to the squad.

Welcoming the deal, Head Coach McFarland said: “We are excited that a player of Steven’s quality has chosen to be part of the journey we are on as a club.

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row which will benefit our squad now and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

Kitshoff has played most of his professional career in South Africa to-date, with early success coming as part of the Western Province team that won the 2012 Currie Cup.