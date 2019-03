Ireland held an open training session at Queen's Univeristy's sports arena at Upper Malone on Friday morning and former Queen's player Iain Henderson was one of the star attractions for the huge crowd attending.

Henderson return to the Ireland team for last week's Six Nations win in Italy, the lock having come back quickly from a second hand injury.

Henderson says things are good and he is looking forward to a hopefully injury free remainder of the season with both Ireland and Ulster.