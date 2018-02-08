Six Nations: Ulster stars named in Ireland squad to face Italy

Ulster Rugby's Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are all set to start Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy this weekend

Following their dramatic last-gasp win over France, Joe Schmidt's men welcome the Italians to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The match kicks off at 2.15pm and will be screened live on BBC One.

Ireland squad: (15-9) R Kearney; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; (1-8) J McGrath, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, D Toner; P O'Mahony, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: (16-23) S Cronin, C Healy, A Porter, Q Roux, CJ Stander, K Marmion, J Carbery, J Larmour.