Ulster hopeful Iain Henderson will be fit for big European Champions Cup tie

Ulster are still unsure if international lock Iain Henderson will be fit to face Leinster in next week’s mammoth European Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin.

Henderson suffered a sprained knee playing in Ireland’s Six Nations win over France two weeks ago.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt had said at the time he did not think it was that serious an injury and hopes remained high he would be able to turnout for Ulster against the defending European champions.

On Tuesday, Ulster scrum coach Aaron Dundon said: “We are hoping he is going to be right for the quarter final next week.

“At the moment, we don’t have a definite answer for that, it’s day by day for him and we will see next week.”

It is unlikely Ulster will have Irish centre Will Addison, who continues to be troubled with a back issue - although Dundon would still not completey rule him out.

“Will is similar to Craig Gilroy, it is week to week, but they are so important to us and it is fingers crossed we can get them involved.”

Hopes that Luke Marshall could make a long awaited return from an ACL injury suffered last May appear dashed in spite of him being registered as an additional player for the European Cup.

“It’s going to be another week or two for Luke, but Marcell Coetzee is back from injury and available to face The Kings this weekend.”