The Masters: Mark McMahon's video preview on day one and ahead of Rory McIlroy's opening round at Augusta
The Masters is the only major that continues to elude the 35-year-old, with 2025 his 17th attempt to bring home the famous Green Jackett.
McIlroy sets off on his latest quest for a Masters glory at 6.12pm BST in the company of European Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and America’s Akshay Bathia.
And joining him on the world-famous course is our very own Mark McMahon, who will be providing live coverage and colour from Georgia as the world no2 bids to complete the sport’s Holy Grail.
To get us in the mood ahead of an intriguing day’s play, McMahon sets the scene and previews the Holywood man’s opening round with this video from Augusta National.
