Rory McIlroy is back at Augusta National as he seeks to complete golf’s grand slam.

The Masters is the only major that continues to elude the 35-year-old, with 2025 his 17th attempt to bring home the famous Green Jackett.

McIlroy sets off on his latest quest for a Masters glory at 6.12pm BST in the company of European Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and America’s Akshay Bathia.

And joining him on the world-famous course is our very own Mark McMahon, who will be providing live coverage and colour from Georgia as the world no2 bids to complete the sport’s Holy Grail.