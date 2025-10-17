Kyren Wilson will defend his Northern Ireland Open crown this week at the Waterfront Hall. (Photo: WST)

Kyren Wilson says the stories of Alex Higgins and the venue at Waterfront Hall are just some of the reasons why he enjoys competing at the Northern Ireland Open every year.

The Englishman comes into the tournament as the reigning champion after blowing away world number Judd Trump in last year’s decider.

Wilson beat his rival 9-3 in a commanding display – which was one of four tournaments he won last season.

He has already added his name to the winners’ enclosure this year by winning the Shanghai Masters in July.

Last year marked the first time that Wilson got his hands on the Alex Higgins trophy and he was quick to point out how people from Northern Ireland love their snooker, and in particular, home hero Higgins.

"To be honest, you've probably not got enough time to sum it all up in one, but there's so many different things,” he said.

"I think the history with snooker, with the legends, in particular Alex Higgins. I've always said it, I love getting picked up from the international airport.

"I always have a sort of half an hour drive into the city, and I love listening to the taxi drivers, like stories that they've got of Alex Higgins, and stuff like that.

"Before the tournament's even started, it gets you quite excited. The people here absolutely love their snooker and I think the Waterfront Hall is a fantastic venue.

"For me, last year, it was the first time I experienced it with the one-table set-up. It's one of the best venues I've ever played in with a one-table set-up, so, I'll be trying my absolute hardest to make sure I make that occasion again.”

Wilson’s bid to retain the trophy starts on Tuesday afternoon as he faces fellow Englishman Ollie Lines – although he had to be reminded that he was playing his opponent by the man himself.

He explained: “I felt really bad because we were on the same flight back from China only a few days ago, and when we were stood at the baggage reclaim.

"I asked what he had next and he said Belfast, so I asked 'who do you play?' and he said 'you!' I had to apologise in case he thought I was being rude, but the fact is we have so many tournaments that I don't always keep up with who I'm playing.

"I know Ollie has had a good start to the season and beat Judd Trump at the Saudi Masters. It's a tough opening match.”

The tournament runs from 19-26 October – with home favourite and recent English Open champion Mark Allen starting on Monday night against Robert Milkins.

Fellow Ulsterman Jordan Brown has been given a mouth-watering clash against current Crucible king Zhao Xintong, with play scheduled for 1pm on Sunday.

Mark Selby and Neil Robertson arrive in the province looking to win the ‘full house’ of Home Nations events as the pair have already added the Welsh, Scottish and English versions to their glittering CVs.