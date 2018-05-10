VIDEO: Using the 'SMART' principle to follow through with your personal goals

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox talks about setting goals, maintaining focus and following through to achieve those targets . . .

We all set goals and some time or another in my industry it’s usually January, the bigger the goal the bigger demand for action and persistence is needed.

FF Fitness Personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

"Why people fall short on their goals a lot of the time is because they set vague goals, not specific meaningful ones. When setting goals focus on something that has a deeper meaning, for example; "I want to lose weight because I want to be around for my children, to lead by example and to enjoy a happier and more fulfilled life with them”.

This has an emotional connection and it’s hell of a lot stronger than, “I want to lose a stone.”

It’s funny that when we want to achieve things for other people we usually carry through, but when it’s for us alone we don’t feel it’s meaningful enough.

The most important person in your life is. . . YOU! Once you look after yourself, what you can offer others is a better version than who you are now.

like I’ve said in the above video, use the 'SMART' principal to set proper goals and targets, and work your ass off until you get them.

I’ve opened up five spaces for men aged 30 and over who want and need a change. Simply click the link below and fill out the form and I will be in touch straight away.

