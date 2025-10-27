​There was barely a dry eye within the record 1,435-strong Waterfront Hall audience on Sunday night as Jack Lisowski realised his long-awaited dream of becoming a ranking event champion.

​Lisowski ousted his close friend and world number one Judd Trump by 9-8 over a nerve-shredding final in Belfast to win the 2025 Northern Ireland Open and lift The Alex Higgins Trophy.

A former English Amateur Champion, Lisowski was diagnosed with and recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma as a teenager before breaking into snooker’s professional ranks for the 2010/11 season where he has stayed ever since.

Due to his free-flowing natural talent and attractive style of play, Lisowski became an instant hit with fans and was earmarked by many as a future champion.

After steadily rising up the ladder, Lisowski began to reach the business end of tournaments more often from 2018, but suffered multiple heartbreaks as he lost six ranking event finals within the space of just three years.

Those constant knocks appeared to have had an affect on the Englishman as he slipped down the rankings in subsequent years, and as he entered his mid-30s - with a conveyor belt of youngsters behind him - some questioned whether Lisowski’s chance to become a champion had gone.

Away from the baize something much worse was to come when Lisowski’s world was torn apart in March 2025 as he learnt the devastating news that his father had passed away unexpectedly.

With all he had to contend with in recent times, there was nothing to suggest that Lisowski would break his title duck in Belfast. A trophy perhaps seemed further away than it had ever been.

Jack Lisowski with The Alex Higgins Trophy after NI Open glory in Belfast. (Photo by Zhai Zheng)

But following a number of changes in recent weeks - using a new cue, new tip, and teaming up with revered coach Chris Henry - Lisowski found something over the past few days in the capital, defeating four-time world champion Mark Selby and defending champion Kyren Wilson en route to the final.

Sunday’s title tie was the biggest hurdle to overcome as he faced an opponent who had defeated him in his last three finals and was on an eight-match losing streak to. The tournament was also Trump’s wheelhouse having won the title a record four times and 43 of his last 46 matches in the competition.

There would be a fairytale end and a fulfilment of a life’s ambition, though, as Lisowski recovered from being behind on six occasions before managing to get the job done in a barmy deciding frame.

Lisowski and Trump warmly embraced immediately after the final balls were potted, and there were very emotional scenes at the trophy presentation with the new champion explaining he was with Trump in a restaurant in Hong Kong when he was told about his father’s death.

A warm embrace with best friend Judd Trump (facing forward) by NI Open champion Jack Lisowski following Sunday's Waterfront Hall success. (Photo by Zhai Zheng)

Speaking to the World Snooker Tour afterwards, 34-year-old Lisowski opened up about glory after grief, and a change of attitude to his snooker: “I just feel like I’m in a daze, like a dream. I’ve never felt like that at the end, 28 years of trying since I was a kid. It just feels completely surreal.

“I dreamt about this moment for so many years and everything that’s happened, it’s just been a very emotionally turbulent eight months. I just felt like I had to do it for my dad; when he passed away one of the first things I was thinking honestly is he never got to see me win a tournament.

“So it just made it a bit more serious. It's not as much fun and games anymore. It's been working maybe a little bit harder, and I've kind of done it for him and my mum.”

Reflecting on creating a huge slice of personal history, Lisowski was asked how proud he was of his achievement: “It's definitely the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. It was so hard, and even winning that last frame, I thought I've thrown it away twice, and even when I got in, just everything felt numb...I lost control, honestly.”

Jack Lisowski turns to the record-breaking Belfast crowd after his NI Open final triumph. (Photo by Zhai Zheng)

Next up for ‘Jack-Pot’ is a trip to China in the next few days for the International Championship. Having finally ticked this title box, it will be intriguing to see if he can use it as a springboard to even bigger and better things on the circuit.