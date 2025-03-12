I stayed at Club Med Serre Chevalier in France after its £50m renovation: Here’s what I thought
For years, Club Med has been the gold standard for luxury, all-inclusive getaways but for me, ski holidays were always a different story. Picture budget rentals, wobbly descents and a daily battle against slushy snow just to get back to a no-frills chalet. I thought ski-in, ski-out resorts were the stuff of legend - until now.
So when I got the chance to visit Club Med’s freshly revamped Serre Chevalier resort after its massive £50m transformation, I had one big question: Had I been doing ski holidays all wrong?