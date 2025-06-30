​Toronto is unashamedly North American in look and feel with long avenues lined with gleaming skyscrapers that could easily pass for Manhattan

Famed for its wild landscapes and some of the finest scenery in the world, Canada has long been a firm favourite for Brits seeking a holiday of a lifetime.

But it seems geopolitics and a change in tastes has helped introduce the country to a whole new generation of travellers.

Visitor numbers are on the up. This year started with a 13 per cent increase in arrivals compared to the same period in 2024. According to some, this newfound popularity may be down to its neighbour across the border, possibly sparked by travellers looking for an alternative to the United States as Donald Trump returned to office.

For most, Canada’s enduring appeal lies in its natural good looks: the mountains, glaciers, forests and lakes found coast to coast. Interestingly, though, it’s not only the great outdoors that is now luring people across the pond. People are increasingly tempted by its cities and urban spaces, hotspots that are now benefiting from Canada’s resurgence in popularity – and none more so than Toronto.

St Lawrence Market, Toronto, dates back more than 200 years and was once named by National Geographic as the best food market in the world

Located in the province of Ontario and home to around three million people, it’s Canada’s biggest city, and a new Virgin Atlantic service from London Heathrow has made it more accessible than ever before.

It’s more than a decade since the airline last served Canada (flights to Vancouver were suspended in 2014).

So, what awaits? Unlike Montreal, its distinctly more European cousin found to the north-east in the neighbouring province of Quebec, Toronto is unashamedly North American in look and feel with long avenues lined with gleaming skyscrapers that could easily pass for Manhattan.

Elsewhere, there are five-star hotels and flavours from all over the world to enjoy, and all against a backdrop of the infinite waters of Lake Ontario. If that wasn’t tempting enough, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, the mighty Niagara Falls, is within easy reach.

Here’s how to make the most of your time in Canada’s most exciting city…

Where to stay

With a firm focus on sustainability, the 1 Hotel is a recommended and ethical place to bed down while in Toronto, with stylish furniture made from reclaimed materials and a fleet of electric cars available for complimentary journeys of within a few miles of the property. It’s a nice touch but not one you’re likely to need given the hotel’s central location. The iconic CN Tower, standing at 1,815feet, is just a stone’s throw away.

The contemporary vibe – light woods and pale tones – is complimented by more than 3,000 plants, some of which are native to this part of Canada. But the best bit has to be the rooftop pool – the perfect spot to cool down while savouring the cityscape views. Doubles from £239; visit 1hotels.com/toronto.

Where to eat

Also offering spectacular views from up high on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, located in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, is KOST, a restaurant inspired by the flavours and feelings of California. Light and airy, it’s a trendy spot for brunch all the way through to cocktails and late-night bites. Daytime diners can feast on braised beef tacos and Baja Caesar salad with agave bacon, while nocturnal nibblers are treated to seared Atlantic salmon or jerk white fish with a tropical salsa and carrot ginger puree. Visit kosttoronto.com.

A taste of Toronto

As one of the world’s most diverse and multicultural cities, Toronto is blessed with a vibrant and intriguing food scene. The best way to experience it is on a tour of the St. Lawrence Market with the Culinary Adventure Company. Dating back more than 200 years and once named by National Geographic as the best food market in the world, this fabled spot is home to 120 vendors passionate about local produce, everything from artisan cheeses to seasonal berries and, of course, Toronto’s much-loved Peameal bacon sandwich.

Island Life

A little exercise may be required after all those tasty and indulgent treats and a bike tour with Toronto Bicycle Tours offers the perfect way to burn off a few calories and also experience a real urban adventure. After pedalling past the landmarks of Downtown, it’s time for a radical change of pace and to experience an altogether different side to the city – by catching the ferry for the short journey to the Toronto Islands, a quaint enclave of 15 interconnected islands that is the largest car-free community in North America. Dotted with charming cottages, the sleepy lanes reveal historic lighthouses, quiet beaches and epic views of the skyline across the water.

Fall for Niagara

Located around 80 miles from Toronto on the other side of Lake Ontario and straddling the border with the United States, Niagara is a sight to behold. With the water flowing at its peak during the summer months, more than 3,000 tons of water somersault over the precipice every second with the largest and most famous of the three falls – the Horseshoe Falls – dominating the spectacle.

The most memorable way to experience it is from above. Scenic flights with Niagara Helicopters last around 12 minutes and follows the Niagara River and Lake Erie before sweeping over the falls which are decorated with rainbows emerging from the spray. Visit niagarahelicopters.com.

A little surprise

It may come up as a bit of a surprise that Canada produces wine – and it’s not at all bad. Discover it for yourself with a visit to the Two Sisters Vineyard near Niagara. The guided Vine to Wine tour offers a glimpse into the site’s 130 acres of picturesque grounds and production process that delivers world-class bottles of full-bodied reds and crisp and complex whites. Visit twosistersvineyards.com.

How to plan your trip