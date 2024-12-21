Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays.Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays.
Families and friends reunite for Christmas with smiles and hugs at Belfast City Airport

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 21st Dec 2024, 09:21 GMT
Pictures: Matt Mackey

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Aurelia from Aberdeen hugs her Granny and Mum Julia

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Aurelia from Aberdeen hugs her Granny and Mum Julia Photo: MATT MACKEY

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY

