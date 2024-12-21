Families and friends reunite for Christmas with smiles and hugs at Belfast City Airport
Published 21st Dec 2024, 09:21 GMT
Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays
1. Christmas arrivals_10.JPG
Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY
2. Christmas arrivals_05.JPG
Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Aurelia from Aberdeen hugs her Granny and Mum Julia Photo: MATT MACKEY
3. Christmas arrivals_08.JPG
Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY
4. Christmas arrivals_02.JPG
Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: MATT MACKEY
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.