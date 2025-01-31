Lough Erne Resort launches new romantic ‘sleep divorce’ package – just in time for Valentine’s Day!
With a rising number of people claiming they aren’t sleep compatible with their better half, the resort is offering couples the chance to indulge themselves together during the day and then sleep in separate bedrooms by night.
Lough Erne Resort general manager, Gareth Byrne says the new package is based on statistics that show a growing number of ‘in love’ couples choosing to sleep alone for a great night’s rest.
“According to Sleep Review eight in 10 couples across the UK have chosen to sleep apart, with a fifth doing so regularly and almost a third opting for solo sleeping permanently.
“Research produced for the publication revealed that nearly a quarter of adults in a relationship say they’re not ‘sleep compatible’ with their other half, with 23 per cent blaming their partner’s sleeping habits for getting fewer than five hours of sleep a night.
“The research also revealed that snoring, restless sleeping/fidgeting, and one or both waking up several times during the night are the factors topping the list of things that keep couples sleeping apart.”
“Given all of this and recent requests, we thought it would be great to offer our guests the option of a short break for those wanting a romantic getaway – without sacrificing a great night’s sleep.”
Lough Erne Resort’s (www.lougherneresort.com) new ‘True Love Sleeps Alone’ package (priced £217.50pp) – believed to be the first of its type in the UK and Ireland – offers couples the chance to stay in a luxury two-bedroomed lodge, complete with separate bedrooms and their very own king-size beds.
By day they can while away the hours and share their love by walking hand-in-hand along the Collop Walk or unwind together in the Infinity pool, sauna and steam room at the resort’s renowned Thai Spa. In the evening, they can enjoy a romantic three-course dinner and later chill in the lodge lounge, before going to their separate beds - with individual rose petal turndown, sleep mask and pillow spray to drift off and dream of each other. In the morning – after a rejuvenating night’s rest – they can savour a gorgeous Lakeside Breakfast.
