Travel Late Deals: From a lakeside escape in one of Finn Lough’s luxurious villas to a short break in Majorca - there's something for everyone
CO FERMANAGH: Finn Lough, Enniskillen. Gather your crew for a lakeside escape in one of Finn Lough’s luxurious villas. Toast with prosecco, roast marshmallows by the firepit at sunset, and soak in Lough Erne's beauty. From £135 per person sharing offer includes a stay in Lake Villa, complimentary prosecco in Lake Villa on arrival, grazing platter at your villa firepit with s'mores board, sauna and private hot tub (1.5hrs pre-booked slot). Offer available until September 30, 2025. Visit www.finnlough.com for more information.
CO TYRONE: Escape to Corick House Hotel & Spa and embrace the beauty of spring with a relaxing retreat from just £109 per room. Your stay includes overnight accommodation in a room type of your choice and a full Irish breakfast to start your day. Valid on selected days until May 1, 2025. Visit www.corickcountryhouse.com for more information.
MAJORCA: 4 star Melia Palma Marina, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 13. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3 star Medplaya Hotel Bali, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 3. Price: £649 per person based 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 & 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LANZAROTE: TUI Blue Flamingo Beach, 4 Star, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights from £699pps, from Belfast, May 22. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TENERIFE: TUI Blue Los Gigantes, 4 Star +, Los Gigantes, HB, 7 nights from £669pps, from Belfast, May 11. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CYPRUS: TUI Blue Atlantica Sea Breeze, 4 Star, Protaras, AI, 7 nights from £979pps, from Belfast, June 4. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
KILLARNEY: Enjoy a two or three night stay at Hotel Killarney, prices for 2 adults and 1 Child in a Superior Family Room start from €164 per night with breakfast each morning and complimentary access to children’s zones and the hotel’s swimming pool. Visit www.hotelkillarney.ie to book or for further details.
DUBLIN: A city stay that combines luxury, comfort, and heartwarming Easter surprises, at The Fitzwilliam Hotel Easter Family Stays are available from €399 for 2 x adults and 2 (under 12 yrs) children sharing a Deluxe Family Room, and include an overnight stay with breakfast, a 2-course casual dining menu for all in The Lounge, Easter treats, and a bedtime story delivered to your room. visit www.fitzwilliamhoteldublin.com or call 01 478 7000.
