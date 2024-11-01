Travel Late Deals: From Portush to Cyprus, there's something for everyone
CO ANRTIM: Elephant Rock Hotel, Portrush. From £470 per room for two people sharing, treat yourself to a luxurious and relaxing three-night stay at Elephant Rock. Included in the rate is: three-night bed and breakfast, two-course evening meal in the restaurant on the night of your choosing and mulled wine afternoon tea per person. Offer valid until March 31, 2025. Visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk/ for more information.
GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 8. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
MADEIRA: 3 star Estalagem Do Mar, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 16. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
KOS: Gaia Village Hotel, 3 Star, Tingaki, AI, 7 nights for the family from £2,269** (2+1) or £2,979** (2+2), from Belfast International, July 26, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CYPRUS: Papouis Protaras Hotel, 3 Star, Protaras, AI, 7 nights for the family from £2,219** (2+1) or £3,259** (2+2) from Belfast International, August 6, 2025. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
DUBLIN: Clontarf Castle. A two-night Little Christmas festive stay starts from €749 per person sharing, with the three-night We Three Kings package costing €869 per person sharing and the four-night, All I Want for Christmas stay priced at €989 per person sharing, which also include a delicious dinner served in Fahrenheit restaurant each evening. www.clontarfcastle.ie
CO TYRONE: Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown/ From £140 per person sharing, enjoy a fantastic two-night family break in one of their spacious family rooms including a full breakfast on both mornings. This break also includes use of the hotel's luxurious leisure facilities. Offer valid until January 31, 2025. Visit https://glenavonhotel.com/ for more information.