The Royal Hideaway Corales Villas hotel, Tenerife.

​On one side, there are the mountains: the towering Roque del Condé with its distinctive flat top sits among countless other remarkable volcanic rock formations edging towards the scattered clouds above.

​On the other, there’s the Atlantic Ocean: fresh, blue, serene.

And in the middle, there’s me, reclining on a sun-soaked lounger on my private patio beside the pool, sipping a glass of champagne, gently warmed by the balmy April sun.

Quiet luxury is the name of the game at Royal Hideaway Corales Villas, a new hotel in southern Tenerife. Guests are encouraged to ‘leave the world behind’, indulging in a holistic itinerary of wellness activities, gastronomical experiences, and tranquil relaxation inspired by the Canarian surroundings.

The hotel also shows how this kind of luxury doesn’t have to cost the earth, with rooms at this five-star property starting at €221/£188 per night. Its small size, intimate facilities and stylistic devotion to tranquillity and serenity – not least the fact that most rooms boast a private pool – makes it stand out in a crowded field.

My first day at the Royal Hideaway Corales Villas begins with an early morning yoga class. I’m not usually a morning person, but when I open my blackout curtains to a glittering blue pool outside my swim-up room, the similarly sparkling ocean in the distance being gently warmed by the rising sun, I instantly feel energised and ready to stretch out muscles sore from travelling.

A short walk from my suite (a swim-up, sea view junior suite) – takes me to Land House, the hotel’s wellness centre which conceptually focuses on the simplicity of nature and earth-inspired rituals.

Here, I join fellow yogis in a plant-filled courtyard to begin a gentle morning session adapted to our abilities and goals. Rooms in the same building host tranquil therapeutic massages and other treatments, with a sauna and a sun-soaked courtyard poised to peacefully adjust back to reality after my rejuvenating back massage.

What’s left after all of that relaxation other than to treat my taste buds and stomach with the same care and attention?

A priority for me when I’m travelling is sampling the local cuisine, an experience the Royal Hideaway Corales Villas offers in droves.

The à la carte restaurant Bonfire offers a wide range of Spanish and Canarian dishes from fresh fish and meat to tantalising vegetable plates, beautiful dry rice paella to salty seafood delicacies. A highlight from my dining experience is the fresh oyster, served with a delicate dose of caviar (€9/£7) and the mushroom dry rice paella (€27/£23 per person).

I am a pescatarian and am travelling with some vegetarian diners, and the restaurant is more than accommodating to our dietary requirements without sacrificing a drop of the quality and devotion given to our meat-eating counterparts.

My second evening is spent at fine dining restaurant Cráter. Canarian chef Eduardo Domínguez’s philosophy is to explore the history, traditions and ingredients of the eight Canary Islands, honouring each distinct island with its own carefully crafted tasting menu.

The restaurant has opened with a menu focused on La Palma, the fifth largest of the eight main Canary Islands. Every 15 to 18 months, a different island will take the spotlight.

There are currently two tasting menus on offer: La Danza del Minué (€85/£72 per person) and La Danza de los Enanos (€105/£90 per person), the latter being larger than the former, but sharing some of the same dishes. Personal highlights include la pimienta palmera – bigeye tuna with pickled red mojo marinade (a local Canarian staple); la Judía Mantecosa, a fragrant and salty bite of butter beans, moray eel and coriander; and el caldero de Fuencaliente – wreckfish, seaweed, green pepper and Marciala potatoes.

Those who enjoy the history and culture of food will certainly get a kick out of a night at Cráter, where each and every dish has a story. Whether it’s the inclusion of rare, endemic ingredients, dishes that are inspired by the staple foods eaten by locals, or innovative table setting and plating based on local traditions, these menus are a love letter to Canarian cuisine.

The restaurant is working towards a Michelin star, following in the footsteps of its One Star neighbour Il Bocconcino at sister hotel Royal Hideaway Corales Suites, just down the road in La Caleta.

Materia Elemental Bar is the place to go for a sophisticated, well-balanced drink, situated on a terrace that’s nothing short of blissful at sunset. Classic recipes are reimagined here with a modern twist, all based around the four elements – earth, water, fire and air – and crafted entirely with Canarian products.

Head bartender Yonathan Mesa is Spain’s Cocktail Champion 2023, so I know I’m in good hands as I sip on an earthy, beetroot take on my favourite classic cocktail, the Negroni. This is a real cocktail-lovers bar, with short, strong drinks – though those who prefer a non-alcoholic tipple are certainly not left out, with a personal favourite booze-free cocktail being a Seedlip Grove alcohol-free spirit with honey, strawberries and grapefruit served in a sleek coupe glass.

For anyone looking to sample local living in Tenerife, the hotel runs shuttle buses to nearby fishing village La Caleta, where visitors can enjoy the rocky beaches and turquoise water, boat excursions, and a tranquil amble through the streets.

The Royal Hideaway Corales Villas is a destination not to be missed: a dream escape where you really can leave the world behind.

How to plan your trip