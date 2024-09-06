Jet 2 has a tempting 7 nights self-catering deal to Paphos, Cyprus, from Belfast on September 18.

A round up of the latest offers at home and abroad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CYPRUS: Paphos, Villa Charbecca, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on September 18. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO FERMANAGH: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen: Enjoy a captivating round of golf on the championship Faldo Course then relax with an overnight stay in a new luxury guest room and awaken to a lakeside breakfast the next morning with use of the infinity pool at the Thai Spa. Subject to availability. From only £152.50 per person sharing (October-April) or £225.00 per person sharing (May-September). Visit www.lougherneresort.com to book. Offer valid until March 31, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO ANTRIM: Galgorm, Ballymena. Plan an immersive golfing getaway at Galgorm from £215 per person sharing for one night or £295 per person for two nights. This offer includes two rounds of golf on their championship Castle Course and an overnight stay in a comfortable Cottage Suite, complete with a complimentary mini-bar and everything you need to ensure a relaxing stay. Includes use of the Thermal Spa Village and full Irish breakfast. Subject to availability. To book email [email protected]. Visit www.galgorm.com for more information. Offer valid until December 31, 2024.

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Bull Astoria Las Palmas, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast on October 17. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Cinco Plaza, 3 Star, Puerot Del Carmen, SC, 7 nights from £519pps, from Belfast, September 12. For more information: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: 2 Star, Odysseus, Kavos, SC, 7 nights from £329pps, from Belfast, September 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad