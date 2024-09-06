Travel: There's still time to catch some September sun with this week's Late Deals!
CYPRUS: Paphos, Villa Charbecca, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on September 18. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO FERMANAGH: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen: Enjoy a captivating round of golf on the championship Faldo Course then relax with an overnight stay in a new luxury guest room and awaken to a lakeside breakfast the next morning with use of the infinity pool at the Thai Spa. Subject to availability. From only £152.50 per person sharing (October-April) or £225.00 per person sharing (May-September). Visit www.lougherneresort.com to book. Offer valid until March 31, 2025.
CO ANTRIM: Galgorm, Ballymena. Plan an immersive golfing getaway at Galgorm from £215 per person sharing for one night or £295 per person for two nights. This offer includes two rounds of golf on their championship Castle Course and an overnight stay in a comfortable Cottage Suite, complete with a complimentary mini-bar and everything you need to ensure a relaxing stay. Includes use of the Thermal Spa Village and full Irish breakfast. Subject to availability. To book email [email protected]. Visit www.galgorm.com for more information. Offer valid until December 31, 2024.
GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Bull Astoria Las Palmas, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast on October 17. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
LANZAROTE: Cinco Plaza, 3 Star, Puerot Del Carmen, SC, 7 nights from £519pps, from Belfast, September 12. For more information: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CORFU: 2 Star, Odysseus, Kavos, SC, 7 nights from £329pps, from Belfast, September 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CO MAYO: Ballynahinch Castle, nestled in the heart of Connemara, October midterm break, with prices starting from €465 B&B per night based on 2 adults and 1 child sharing. www.ballynahinch-castle.com.
