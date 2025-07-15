Your open invitation to world class golf at Lough Erne Resort

As Northern Ireland embraces the excitement and thrill of this year’s prestigious The Open Championship, Lough Erne Resort is inviting golf and gin enthusiasts to experience the perfect blend of sport, luxury, and local craft with its exclusive Golf & Gin Retreat.

Situated amidst the stunning Lakelands of County Fermanagh, the luxury Lough Erne Resort is internationally celebrated for its two championship golf courses, including the iconic Faldo Course, which has been ranked No.6 best Parkland in Great Britain and Ireland by Golf World.

Just minutes from Enniskillen, the Resort offers a unique combination of world-class golfing, exquisite dining, serene lakeside views, and luxurious accommodation - making it one of Ireland’s premier golf destinations.

To celebrate The Open happening in Northern Ireland this year the Resort has a special Golf & Gin Retreat Package. From just £295 per person, guests can immerse themselves in:

A warm welcome with tea or coffee and a traditional bacon roll

A round of golf on the award-winning Faldo Course, renowned for its challenging layout and breathtaking scenery

A Mini Boatyard Gin Tasting Experience, featuring locally distilled Boatyard Gin – Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing premium gin brand

An overnight stay in the Resort’s elegant rooms or suites, offering plush comfort with lakeside or golf course views

A lakeside breakfast the following morning, perfect for relaxing after a day on the greens

For those seeking even deeper immersion into Northern Ireland’s craft spirit scene, an optional upgrade provides an exclusive tour of The Boatyard Distillery, where guests can explore the art of gin making and sample rare spirits.

With The Open Championship inspiring golf fever across the region, this retreat offers an ideal opportunity to enjoy world-class golf at your own pace while indulging in one of Northern Ireland’s finest artisanal gin experiences - all within the luxurious surroundings of Lough Erne Resort.

Celebrate the spirit of golf and gin – book the Golf & Gin Retreat at Lough Erne Resort today and join the Northern Ireland celebration of The Open!

To book, quote ‘The Open’ at the time of reservation. Availability is limited, and early booking is advised.

Reservations: Tel: +44 (0)28 6634 5766