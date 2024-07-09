Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations are almost complete for Northern Ireland's biggest one-day event at a single location - the 13th July at Scarva – which is expected to attract 100,000 spectators.

Organised by the Royal Black Institution (RBI) it is estimated that 100,000 supporters will turn out this Saturday to see the 69 bands and 4,800 participants in the mile-long parade which inches slowly through the village every year.

The Met Office forecast for NI on Saturday is sunny spells but with a few light showers possible. Temperatures in Scarva are expected to reach 18C with only a 10% chance of some rain.

Tens of thousands of visitors will converge on the charming Co Down village to watch the annual mile-long parade of Royal Black Preceptories, and a variety of flute, accordion, pipe, brass, and silver bands.

Band members and members of the Royal Black Preceptory parade through Scarva, County Down, every year on 13 July. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022. Photo: PA

The Sham Fight between ‘rival monarchs’ William and James and the large-scale procession through Scarva – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial Royal Black Preceptory No 1000 – is firmly established as a unique cultural festival.

Countless people use their deck chairs – or increasingly, motorhomes - to reserve their same spots every year, gladly using the occasion to catch up with friends and neighbours they may not have seen since the year before.

RBI Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar, and it is a great day out for all the family.

“As a Christian-based institution, the service of public worship is of the utmost importance to our members. The day is rooted in tradition, with preceptories carrying their wonderful banners portraying biblical scenes, and is a unique spectacle of music and pageantry.”

Tens of thousands converge on Scarva, Co Down each year for the traditional parade and Sham Fight. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Rev Anderson praised the team of organisers “for their dedication, commitment and professionalism in maintaining the only re-enactment of its kind on these islands”.

The behind-the-scenes work has been ongoing for many months, but it’s a labour of love for the organising committee.

John Adair, who is famous for his portrayal of King William III, said the 13th wouldn’t be the same without the Sham Fight, which he believes is the last of its kind in Europe.

“It’s a day of historical significance, and the performers do all in their power to deliver an exciting performance that can be enjoyed by everyone," he added.

The Royal Black Sham Fight at Scarva which takes place every year on 13 July.

He is looking forward to the “terrific response” from the spectators as Scarvagh Demesne comes alive to the dramatic re-enactment of scenes from the Battle of the Boyne.

Colin Cairns will once again take on the role of King James, as performers in period costume line up to portray troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

Royal Black preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore) will take part.

The mile-long procession will stream through the village’s spectator-filled main street to Scarvagh House, passing the centuries-old oak and chestnut trees in the demesne.

Legend has it that King William tied his horse to one of the Spanish chestnut trees as he spent the night encamped at Scarva in June 1690 before moving on to the Boyne.