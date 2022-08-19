A celebration of arts and culture in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From October 5 to November 6, over 320 imaginative, inspiring and intriguing events spanning across the artistic disciplines of music, theatre, dance, film, visual arts and discussion will be hosted throughout the city of Belfast for all to engage with and enjoy.

The festival’s autumn season opens on October 5 with the UK premiere of Dinner With Groucho, a new play by renowned Irish writer Frank McGuinness.

At the heart of this year’s programme is a special focus on Canada and the Middle East and North Africa. Canadian events include Vivek Shraya’s How to Fail as a Popstar, a reflection on the power of pop culture, dreams, disappointment and self-determination; the European premiere of The Queen and Me, an exuberant new opera involving comedy and drama from Teiya Kasahara exploring the many ways that race, gender, and sexuality are policed in the opera industry, and closing the festival, the critically acclaimed Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools bringing together two extraordinary artists to examine their intertwined histories, colonial legacies and the changing climate we all face.

Jackie McCoy, Chairman of Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF), William Leathem, Vice-Chair of Arts Council Northern Ireland, Councillor Christina Black, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Richard Wakley, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of BIAF and Siobhan McGuigan, Events Development Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland with violinist Joanne Quigley McParland and pianist Ruth McGinley at the BIAF22 launch at Ulster Museum

Fans of traditional Irish music will be delighted as Martin Hayes, one of the world’s most celebrated fiddlers and an influential figure in the genre, brings his latest project, The Common Ground Ensemble, to the Grand Opera House on Tuesday October 25.

The BIAF22 Talks & Ideas strand brings together international and local names to explore thought-provoking topics including state violence, freedom of speech and movement, culture, society, impermanence and the creative possibilities opened up by our digital world.