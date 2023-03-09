It’s not long now until the Alley Theatre welcomes the Strabane Drama Festival, March 17-25, featuring groups such as the Lifford Players, Strabane Circuit Rosemary Drama Circle and Theatre 3 Newtownabbey, the latter returning with a production of Arthur Miller’s play ‘The Price’ on Tuesday March 21, a story based around two brothers who have been estranged for the past 16 years and meet again to dispose of the furniture accumulated in their deceased father’s apartment.

Meanwhile on March 22, Ballybofey Butt Drama Group presents ‘Darkness Echoing’ by Shaun Byrne. The production follows Joe as he returns home to Donegal from London under a cloud to find his father seriously ill and is forced to deal with issues concerning his own young son’s passing some years earlier.

Knock Drama Group will put on a production of ‘The Loophole’ on March 23. The production tells the story of two miserable farmers, Paidi and Cass.

The Lifford Players are one of several companies taking part in the Strabane Drama Festival

Meanwhile Salmon Eile presents The Pitchfork Disney by Philip Ridley on March 24 which follows two siblings whose lives are up-ended by the arrival of an interloper.

On the final night of the festival, Newtownstewart Theatre Company presents ‘Midden’ by Morna Regan. This promises to be a sharp, funny, moving story of five women across three generations, and a prodigal daughter’s return.

Enjoy music in the theatre’s bar every night before curtain up at 8pm from Brian Hassan, Jamie Donnelly and Terry McCafferty, amongst others.