Armagh City’s iconic Georgian Weekend celebrates rich history

In the long list of favoured places to be UK City of Culture for 2025, Armagh City is an increasingly popular destination for local, national, and international visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking 17 years since it was founded, this year’s Armagh’s Georgian Weekend makes the very most of Cathedral City’s expansive tree-lined historic Georgian Mall and city streets, where captivating day-and-night guided tours will take visitors on a spellbinding journey back to the 1770s and early 1800s.

Flanked by characters in costumes of this regal time around every corner amid the decadent smells of mulled apple juice, cider, mince pies and hot chestnuts, this year’s festival also promises even more artisan food, drink and crafts and exceptional drop in events to suit all ages from Friday and all day on Saturday – Georgian Weekend’s big day.