Back Four release song for the Euros

Ian Stewart, Rwanda Shaw and Philip McCarroll

A punchy, hooky rock tune with a dollop of soul and pop, the track is fronted by guest vocalist Rwanda Shaw, a superb singer and performer from Lisburn.

The Back Four have released a number of football related tracks in the past and were not going to miss the opportunity to celebrate the Northern Ireland Women’s team’s incredible recent achievements, qualifying for this year’s EURO 2022.

Stewart and McCarroll have been friends for many years, and worked together under the Sounds of NI banner (still handled by McCarroll) for over a decade, promoting Northern Irish music and live shows.

The pair wrote the song together in late ‘21, and produced the track in May ‘22 with Neal Calderwood at his renowned Manor Park Studio in Co.Antrim.

“The lyrics are a tribute to the girls and their struggle for recognition, the hard work and application that paid off with their fantastic qualification,” said Stewart.

“I have followed their careers closely since I worked with them, and I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved”.

McCarroll, who is a lifelong N.Ireland football fan, said: “We had the title even before the song, and it reflects the thrilling nature of the performances in qualification...but also reminds me of my first ever international football match, the electric green of the pitch and the shirts, and the excitement of international night under floodlights.”

Stewart and McCarroll hope the song can provide a little inspiration to the team, and the infamous Green and White Army.