For Portadown man Ivan Webb, his marching band has given his beloved son celebrity status in the community - despite the fact that he has never been able to walk with them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is telling their story in advance of featuring in the new BBC One NI series, The Band.

Ivan, 62, joined Markethill Protestant Boys in 2021, for the benefit of his son Tim, who is 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Band members urged them to join, despite the fact that Tim has Spina Bifida and is a wheelchair user.

Ivan Webb with his son Timmy, who are members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band.

"Tim has become sort of like a wee celeb around our parts of the world because of the way he gets on with the bands," Ivan said.

"Everywhere I go with him - I don't know who the people are - but everyone says, 'och Timmy what about you?'

Another local regularly shouts at Tim during parades: “Hey, that wheelchair is out of step”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is unbelievable. You'll see him in the band with a big smile on his face and he loves it."

Ivan was amused at the reaction when they invited some friends from Mallusk to attend Scarva on 13 July.

"There could be 150,000 people there, and they said to me, 'Is there anybody who doesn't know Timmy?'

"Because everybody sitting at the side of the street were shouting, 'Hi Tim, what about you?' as we walked past."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan's job is to push his wheelchair, which is okay except for the hill on Banbridge's main street, he says.

Tim plays the cymbals and teaches younger members how to play the instrument.

As well as that he is an active committee member for the band and carries out much of their administration.

For Ivan the documentary highlighted how proud he was for his son to follow in his footsteps, as he had previously been in a band for 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were times when I got a wee bit emotional... when you think about it, it is your son - who never walked in his life and never put his foot to the ground - and he is in a marching band."