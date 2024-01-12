BBC Northern Ireland series, The Band: How flute band turned wheelchair user Timmy into local celebrity
He is telling their story in advance of featuring in the new BBC One NI series, The Band.
Ivan, 62, joined Markethill Protestant Boys in 2021, for the benefit of his son Tim, who is 34.
Band members urged them to join, despite the fact that Tim has Spina Bifida and is a wheelchair user.
"Tim has become sort of like a wee celeb around our parts of the world because of the way he gets on with the bands," Ivan said.
"Everywhere I go with him - I don't know who the people are - but everyone says, 'och Timmy what about you?'
Another local regularly shouts at Tim during parades: “Hey, that wheelchair is out of step”.
"It is unbelievable. You'll see him in the band with a big smile on his face and he loves it."
Ivan was amused at the reaction when they invited some friends from Mallusk to attend Scarva on 13 July.
"There could be 150,000 people there, and they said to me, 'Is there anybody who doesn't know Timmy?'
"Because everybody sitting at the side of the street were shouting, 'Hi Tim, what about you?' as we walked past."
Ivan's job is to push his wheelchair, which is okay except for the hill on Banbridge's main street, he says.
Tim plays the cymbals and teaches younger members how to play the instrument.
As well as that he is an active committee member for the band and carries out much of their administration.
For Ivan the documentary highlighted how proud he was for his son to follow in his footsteps, as he had previously been in a band for 30 years.
"There were times when I got a wee bit emotional... when you think about it, it is your son - who never walked in his life and never put his foot to the ground - and he is in a marching band."
• ‘The Band’ airs 17 January at 10.40pm on BBC One NI, with three episodes in the pipeline.