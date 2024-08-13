The huge stage is being prepared for the Vital concerts headlined by Liam Gallagher and Noah Kahan at the Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August

​Tens of thousands of people are set for a two-day extravaganza at Boucher Road Playing Fields as Liam Gallagher and Noah Kahan take to their stage.

​Belfast Vital is back for 2024 as Liam Gallagher headlines the show on Friday night (August 16), with special guests KASABIAN and Esmeralda Road.

The following night, it is the turn of Noah Kahan who is the headline act as Maisie Peters is the special guest.

Organisers urge those attending to plan and book return travel arrangements in advance, allowing at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue.

As traffic delays are inevitable it is strongly encouraged to walk and use public transport. Promoters do not operate transport to/from the venue, this is a matter for customers to arrange in advance.