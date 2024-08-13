Belfast Vital set for two-day event as Liam Gallagher and Noah Kahan set to take centre stage
Belfast Vital is back for 2024 as Liam Gallagher headlines the show on Friday night (August 16), with special guests KASABIAN and Esmeralda Road.
The following night, it is the turn of Noah Kahan who is the headline act as Maisie Peters is the special guest.
Organisers urge those attending to plan and book return travel arrangements in advance, allowing at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue.
As traffic delays are inevitable it is strongly encouraged to walk and use public transport. Promoters do not operate transport to/from the venue, this is a matter for customers to arrange in advance.
Advertised gates open at 4pm, with the shows scheduled to start at 5:30pm. Organisers have warned people arriving early will be turned away by security and PSNI.