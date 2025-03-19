​Billy Monger - The Race is On for Comic Relief: Billy proves he’s a real Ironman

Billy Monger lost both his legs in a near-fatal Formula 4 racing in 2017. Now, he takes on incredible challenges, raising money for charity

​Billy Monger: The Race is On for Comic Relief (Wednesday, March 19, BBC One, 9pm)

It’s considered the “ultimate test of human endurance” and for most ordinary people, just completing an Ironman race seems like an impossible feat.​

But Billy Monger is no ordinary person.

After losing both of his legs in a near-fatal Formula 4 racing accident at Donington Park in 2017, Billy has regularly inspired millions through his strength and determination.

He has since moved into broadcasting, featuring in BBC series Celebrity Race Across the World and completing Billy’s Big Challenge in 2021, when he overcome the unpredictable British elements and the odds to walk, cycle and kayak 140 miles across England and raise more than £3million for Comic Relief.

In 2024, Billy from Charlwood, Surrey, faced arguably his biggest challenge yet, as he looked to become the youngest double amputee to complete the annual Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in October.

He said his challenge on the gruelling 140.6-mile course (a 2.4-mile swim in the Pacific Ocean, a 112-mile bike ride through rugged terrain, and a full 26.2-mile marathon across scorching lava fields) was “going to push me to my physical and mental breaking points”.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before,” he added. “I’ve never run a marathon, never tried to cycle 112 miles or swam in the ocean. Add the heat and humidity of Hawaii to it all and there’s just so many factors to deal with.

“I know this is going to take every single bit of effort that I’ve got in me to get it done.”

Not content with just completing the course, the 25-year-old was also hoping to set the Ironman world championship record for a double leg amputee.

This documentary follows the countdown to Billy’s toughest challenge yet as he undergoes 12 months of intensive training and relentless preparation, changing every part of his lifestyle, constantly pushing his body further and further through a relentless training regime. Will all of his hard work pay off?

Billy is not just doing the challenge for himself, he is once again hoping to raise money for Comic Relief, having seen first-hand what a difference the public’s donations make to people who are facing their own daily struggles.

“With every mile I cover, I’m hoping to raise as much as I can for those who need it most,” he adds

If you followed Billy’s extraordinary efforts in the news last year, you’ll probably already know the outcome of his adventure in Hawaii.

But, even after this latest gruelling challenge, he doesn’t seem to be stopping there.

“Who knows what’s up next for me?” said Monger, who has said he still dreams of racing in Formula One. “What challenges exceed this? I don’t know. Motorsport has been my passion since a young age, it’s what I know, so I would definitely not rule anything out from a motorsport perspective.