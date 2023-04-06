The weekend's activities start on Friday, April 28, with an 8pm performance by jazz trio, The Sazeracs, at the Old Church Centre.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a range of activities and events for all ages and interests, including painting exhibitions, workshops, live music, and theatre performances.

Art lovers will enjoy the Painting for Pleasure Exhibition at Glenmona House, which will run April 29 until May 1, from 11am to 4pm.

The Sazeracs jazz trio will open the festival on April 28

Pop-Up Tearooms will also be open at Glenmona House on April 29 and 30, where you can indulge in some delicious home-baked goodies.

Programming officer, Seana McSparran, said: "The Cushendun Big Arts Weekend is always a highlight of the year for the local community and visitors alike, and this year's 10th-anniversary celebration promises to be even more exciting than ever before."

Family-friendly events include the Play in A Day workshop at St Ciaran's PS on April 29 from 10am to 3pm, while on April 30 there's a Baby & Toddler Disco at the Old Church Centre from 10am to 10.45am, and a Family Fun Day with children's entertainment from Jump, Jiggle & Jive and Carnival Promotions.

There will be arts and crafts at Glenmona House from 12-4pm. Anyone visiting the Old Church over the weekend will be able to view the fabulous bunting created by children from the local primary schools, St Ciaran’s PS and Glenann.

For poetry enthusiasts, there's the much-loved ‘Share A Poem’ session in the Cushendun Hotel and a Children's Poetry Workshop with Freya at the Old Church Centre on Saturday afternoon. On April 30, there's an Open Mic Event at Glenmona House from 12-4pm to provide the entertainment for the Family Fun Day.

The Sands Family take to the stage at the Old Church Centre on April 29 at 8pm, Brassneck Theatre Productions are bringing ‘My Corona’ on April 30 at 8pm, and The Northman will be screened at Cushendun Community Cinema on Monday May 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Big Arts Weekend will be available for purchase from 9am on April 10.

The festival promises to showcase a wide range of artistic talent, including music, theatre, visual arts, and dance.