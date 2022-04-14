Derry Girls: How many people watched the show this week? - And how did they react?

The first episode of Derry Girls third and final season brought in more than 300,000 viewers from across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

The Channel 4 figures make the programme the most watched show on Channel 4 here since the series 2 finale in 2019.

On Tuesday night the long-awaited teenage crew brought with it everything fans expected.

But there were a few surprises in the shape of Hollywood legend Liam Neeson acting a senior RUC Inspector.

This was the first time the hit comedy returned to our screens in almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures released by Channel 4 show that, across the UK, 1.6m people watched the opening episode.

The overnight figure excludes people watching it on catch up or streaming.

Results day for the Derry Girls

Fans reacted to the show with an avalanche of messages online.

