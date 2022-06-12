Electronic dance legends Above & Beyond announce September gig

Above & Beyond. Photographer: www.lukedyson.com

The trio will be performing at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on September 23 and tickets are on sale now.

Founders of the iconic Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels and hosts of a weekly radio show, that reaches millions of dance lovers every Friday (Group Therapy), the trio have earned two GRAMMY™️nominations for anthems ‘Northern Soul’ feat. Richard Bedford and We’re All We Need feat. Zoë Johnston. In 2018, the band’s fourth electronic album, Common Ground, debuted at number three on the Official Billboard Album Chart.