Electronic dance legends Above & Beyond announce September gig

The trio will be performing at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on September 23 and tickets are on sale now.
Founders of the iconic Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels and hosts of a weekly radio show, that reaches millions of dance lovers every Friday (Group Therapy), the trio have earned two GRAMMY™️nominations for anthems ‘Northern Soul’ feat. Richard Bedford and We’re All We Need feat. Zoë Johnston. In 2018, the band’s fourth electronic album, Common Ground, debuted at number three on the Official Billboard Album Chart.
Songwriters first, producers second, Above & Beyond’s unwavering commitment to their craft has fuelled a career that many electronic artists today might only dream of: four acclaimed studio albums, 14 compilation albums, two ‘acoustic’ albums and a stand-alone album for yoga and meditation - not to mention innumerable club cuts and dance remixes.