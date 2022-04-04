The festival, which runs from April 21 to 23, will see Banbridge town centre light up with a three-day programme featuring bespoke workshops, storytelling, circus and street theatre, comedy and music.

Solitude Park will host free family fun, art installations and fire performances and the festival will conclude with a talk from Sir Ranulph about his life and adventures.

As part of the festival Banbridge will play host to Illumaphomium – a dynamic and interactive, multi sensory, music making installation – the first of its kind and it’s first ever visit to the Northern Ireland.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Credit: Gary Salter

Illumaphomium consists of more than a hundred illuminated chime bars, each of which respond to touch, to create a fun and spontaneous music experience.

Other activities include an exploration of the history and cultural heritage of Banbridge with weekday walking tours by Jacqueline Connolly, and a free exhibition and gallery tour at the F E McWilliam Gallery on Saturday, April 23 as well as a number of bespoke art workshops.

Also on the programme is Emer Maguire, award winning science communicator and musical comedian, who will perform her latest show ‘In her Element’ in Banville House Hotel after her sell out show in the Ulster Hall.

Find out more at www.visitbanbridge.com/festivaloffireandlight

